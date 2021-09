We are pleased to announce the first Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Week at Texas Tech University! Join us for music, giveaways and a food truck at the Mercadito: HSI Week Kick-Off event!

9/7/2021



Amanda Salazar



Amanda.C.Salazar@ttu.edu



Institutional Diversity



Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 9/13/2021



Red Raider Plaza



