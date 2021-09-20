TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Real Life Battleship - Come Play w/ Intramurals

. On Friday, October 1st, 2021. Intramurals will be hosting a Battleship Flash Event @ the Rec Center Indoor Aquatic Center. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss out on. 


Other Intramural News and Info: 

Registrations Dates:


Modern Series 

Indoor Soccer - 10/18 - 10/22


Flash Series

Table Tennis Tournament – 10/22 @3pm

Halloween Dodgeball – 10/31 @3pm

Pickleball Tournament – 11/12 @3pm

Drop In Archery – 11/14 - 3pm -6pm

 

 For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.
Posted:
9/20/2021

Originator:
Donavon Hailey

Email:
Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


Categories