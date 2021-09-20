. On Friday, October 1st, 2021. Intramurals will be hosting a Battleship Flash Event @ the Rec Center Indoor Aquatic Center. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.

Other Intramural News and Info: Registrations Dates:

Modern Series Indoor Soccer - 10/18 - 10/22

Flash Series Table Tennis Tournament – 10/22 @3pm Halloween Dodgeball – 10/31 @3pm Pickleball Tournament – 11/12 @3pm Drop In Archery – 11/14 - 3pm -6pm For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

