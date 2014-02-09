Not only is Intramurals one of the best places on campus to Work, but there are many opportunities for growth and development in the program, as well as opportunities to strengthen your personal skills and development

Intramural Volleyball is quickly approaching and we have several opportunities for you to get involved with us. See below for more details.

Indoor Volleyball –

Classroom Session;

1. Wed 9/8 – @6pm

2. Tue 9/14 - @7pm





All Classroom Sessions are held in the Student Rec Center (SRC) Room 201.

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.