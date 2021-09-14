Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations

IT Support Student Assistant

Work availability (24-25 hours; Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays)

Responsibilities: Assist with IT support for all dining locations and Administrative Office at the Wiggins Complex. You will work with devices including but not limited to computers, printers, scanners, TVs, etc. As part of Hospitality Services, you will be assigned 2 hour shifts to assist in the dining location in addition to your IT related responsibilities.

Requirements: Must be able to work every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Must have a driver's license for a minimum of two years to drive departmental vehicles.

Bartenders

Work availability (20-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)

Responsibilities: bartend for Top Tier Catering at weddings, receptions, banquets, etc. on and off campus. No training required. Top Tier Catering will get you TABC certified for free. If you are TABC certified, even better!

Cash Athletic Dining Worker

Work availability (10-16 hours; Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Responsibilities: serve food to student athletes at the Cash Family Sports Nutrition Center



Requirements: Must be able to work every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am-3pm. Can expand availability and provide hours from 9am-5pm.



Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.00/hour with a raise to $11.25 after trainings are completed.





Applying is easy!1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.eduIf you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360