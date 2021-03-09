Do you like mariachi music? Do you play an instrument and want to expand your genres? Do you want to play in a mariachi? If you answered yes to any of these questions, come to a rehearsal and see how you like Mariachi Los Matadores!





We are a music ensemble that meets twice a week, has optional performances, and embraces culture! We are comprised of violins, trumpets, guitars, vihuelas, and guitarrons. We even have flutes and violas! We are a multidisciplinary group with majors from STEM to Performing Arts, and our musicians are from the freshman level all the way to the doctorate level!





If you are interested or have more questions please contact Jerry Champion at Jerry.Champion@ttu.edu or Adolfo Estrada at A.Estrada@ttu.edu for more information!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.