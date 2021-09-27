The Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement recognizes that systemic racism, homophobia, and transphobia disproportionately impact LGBTQIA students of color – and particularly Black LGBTQIA students. The Queer/Trans Students of Color Affinity Space is one way for the Office to support our LGBTQIA students of color.

QTSOC Will be holding meetings every Monday starting September 13th from 3:30-4:30pm in the second floor of the Student Union Building.

We ask that individuals only participate in this affinity space if they self-identify as both BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, person of color) and as LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual).

For any further questions visit our website, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lgbtqia/QTSOC.php, or email Office Administrator Stephen Chao at stchao@ttu.edu