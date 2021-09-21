Research study: 16-Week Weight Loss Program

TTU Department of Nutritional Sciences

Receive $310* PLUS

WEIGHT LOSS INTERVENTION; BODY FAT and METABOLISM MEASUREMENT; 3 BREAKFASTS & LUNCHES

*total if attended all visits

- Study is approximately 18 TOTAL weeks including screening

- One 20-minute telephone eligibility screen

- One 60 min initial in person assessment

- Three approx. 6.5 hour in-person assessment sessions

- Eight 25-minute in-person check in visits

ALL will learn practical weight loss strategies

Some will receive FDA approved medicine for weight loss

What to expect

- During telephone screen and also the initial in-person assessment we will check for eligibility based on study and safety criteria

- If eligible you will be enrolled in the program; have your weight, body fat, measured throughout the 16-week weight loss treatment

- On 3 occasions (at the start; treatment weeks 5 and 16) you will spend approximately 6.5 hours with us. You will be given breakfast and lunch on site, have blood drawn throughout the visit, fill out questionnaires at various time points. You will also be placed in our large capacity MRI scanner (30 mins) twice during the day, where we will examine how your brain responds to simple tasks.

Men and women between 18-60 years of age, not pregnant or nursing, not smoking within a year, not abusing alcohol may be eligible. Additional assessment for eligibility including MRI Safety Screening will be conducted by telephone and also during an in-person assessment.

Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar and Dr. Martin Binks are the principle investigators of this study.

Find out more

BMTR Lab Phone: 806-742-5194 Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board