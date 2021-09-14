Texas Tech University Information Technology Division welcomes Top Hat Monocle as a strategic partner providing a classroom engagement tool (Top Hat attendance, student engagement polling, and activity reporting), as well as publication services to our campus. We will host the inaugural Top Hat Educational Event on Tuesday, September 14, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (CDT). Top Hat professionals will address the following topics:
- Innovative Partnership with TTU
- Overview of Top Hat Roadmap
- Highlights of Products
- Security Features
- Best Practices for Top Hat
- Opportunity to Ask Questions
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, September 14
Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (CDT)
Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming meeting invitation.