Texas Tech University Information Technology Division welcomes Top Hat Monocle as a strategic partner providing a classroom engagement tool (Top Hat attendance, student engagement polling, and activity reporting), as well as publication services to our campus. We will host the inaugural Top Hat Educational Event on Tuesday, September 14, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (CDT). Top Hat professionals will address the following topics: Innovative Partnership with TTU

Overview of Top Hat Roadmap

Highlights of Products

Security Features

Best Practices for Top Hat

Opportunity to Ask Questions

Event Details

Date : Tuesday, September 14

Time : 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (CDT)

Location : Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming meeting invitation.



Posted:

9/3/2021



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/14/2021



Location:

Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming meeting invitation.



