Need service hours? Enjoy interacting with kids? The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research is looking for student volunteers to assist at our monthly Parents' Night Out, Halloween Trunk or Treat, December holiday event and other fun community outreach activities. A background check will be required. For more information, please contact Katrina Heichel at katrina.heichel@ttu.edu.
9/7/2021

Susan Voland

susan.voland@ttu.edu

Burkhart Center


