9-11-01 Memorial Week schedule
Join us all week to remember the events of 9-11-01 and how it impacted countless lives, our nation, and our world.

9/11/01 Memorial Week Schedule of events

Tuesday, September 7
World Trade Center film
4:00 pm
SUB Escondido Theater

Wednesday, September 8
Mental Health Resource fair
11:00 am- 1:00 pm 
SUB North Plaza
Hosted by RISE & SAB

Thursday, September 9
"Where Were You?" Board
All Day
SUB CopyMail

Friday, September 10
Fact Filled Friday
Instagram: @TexasTechSAB

Saturday, September 11
Celebrate America Football Game
Stephen F. Austin vs. TTU
6:00 pm
Jones AT&T Stadium
Special Presentations during game
Posted:
9/7/2021

Originator:
Claire Nevarez

Email:
Claire.Nevarez@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 9/7/2021

Location:
All over campus

