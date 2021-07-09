Join us all week to remember the events of 9-11-01 and how it impacted countless lives, our nation, and our world.
9/11/01 Memorial Week Schedule of events
Tuesday, September 7
World Trade Center film
4:00 pm
SUB Escondido Theater
Wednesday, September 8
Mental Health Resource fair
11:00 am- 1:00 pm
SUB North Plaza
Hosted by RISE & SAB
Thursday, September 9
"Where Were You?" Board
All Day
SUB CopyMail
Friday, September 10
Fact Filled Friday
Instagram: @TexasTechSAB
Saturday, September 11
Celebrate America Football Game
Stephen F. Austin vs. TTU
6:00 pm
Jones AT&T Stadium
Special Presentations during game