Join us all week to remember the events of 9-11-01 and how it impacted countless lives, our nation, and our world.

9/11/01 Memorial Week Schedule of events

Tuesday, September 7 World Trade Center film 4:00 pm SUB Escondido Theater

Wednesday, September 8 Mental Health Resource fair 11:00 am- 1:00 pm SUB North Plaza Hosted by RISE & SAB

Thursday, September 9 "Where Were You?" Board All Day SUB CopyMail

Friday, September 10 Fact Filled Friday Instagram: @TexasTechSAB

Saturday, September 11 Celebrate America Football Game Stephen F. Austin vs. TTU 6:00 pm Jones AT&T Stadium Special Presentations during game Posted:

9/7/2021



Originator:

Claire Nevarez



Email:

Claire.Nevarez@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 9/7/2021



Location:

All over campus



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

