The Agricultural Law Association and the Estate & Property Law Society are hosting two professional speakers to provide insight to Tech Law students about their respective fields. One of the speakers works in agricultural law while the other is in the estate planning and property field. We plan on discussing career options and advice for law students as well as allowing time for students to ask questions. The event will be in room 106 at 12:00pm, and lunch will be provided.

9/27/2021



Sarah Patterson



Sarah.Patterson@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM

Event Date: 9/27/2021



Rm. 106



