The Gamma Alpha Omega sisters would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization. We have lots of recruitment events starting September 8th- 22nd  so if you would like to attend and get to know us better, let us know and RSVP! Follow our Instagram page @ttugammas to stay updated. If you have any questions and or concerns, feel free to contact Alejandra Perez at alejandra.perez@ttu.edu or at (915)356-5732. I hope to see you all soon!


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

 

Posted:
9/7/2021

Originator:
Alejandra Perez

Email:
alejandra.perez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/8/2021

Location:
Playa Room at the SUB

