The Gamma Alpha Omega sisters would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization. We have lots of recruitment events starting September 8th- 22nd so if you would like to attend and get to know us better, let us know and RSVP! Follow our Instagram page @ttugammas to stay updated. If you have any questions and or concerns, feel free to contact Alejandra Perez at alejandra.perez@ttu.edu or at (915)356-5732. I hope to see you all soon!





