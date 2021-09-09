As an Undergraduate Research Mentee, student researchers will have opportunities to conduct research, analyze data, present research results, network with students who have similar research interests, and develop working relationships with Rawls College faculty mentors. All Undergraduate Research Mentees receive a $1,000 scholarship each semester of the program (fall and spring).

For additional information and to submit your application visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rawlsbusiness/research/undergrad/ Posted:

