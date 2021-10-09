'Grief at the Edge of the Living World.' Researchers studying attachment have introduced 'searching grief' as a label for a range of puzzling, albeit common, responses to the death of a significant other, including looking for the dead, awaiting their return, and at times even sensing their presence. The guiding idea behind this research is that we cannot immediately relinquish our ties to the living person and that, until we do, death is experienced as a separation that might be overcome. Within the philosophical literature, there is disagreement concerning whether this type of explanation must be supplemented with the assumption that we are motivated to deny the reality of such a death, raising concerns about the rationality of grief. This paper challenges the assumption common to these views, namely, that we search because our attachments to the other are preserved. We search, I argue, because those ties are severed. Those who respond to loss in these ways are not insulated from the death of their significant others and, in fact, often find themselves closer to the dead than the living. I argue that this experience of dwelling among the dead helps to reframe and clarify discussions around the rationality and even sanity of grief. Posted:

9/9/2021



Originator:

Francesca Di Poppa



Email:

francesca.di-poppa@ttu.edu



Department:

Philosophy



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 9/10/2021



Location:

Zoom Talk. For Zoom link, email francesca.di-poppa@ttu.edu



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

