Adult women with overweight or obesity are needed to participate in a research study to help us learn if addressing body image during weight loss interventions can improve several weight loss outcomes. You will be asked to attend two 30–60-minute assessment visits where you will have your weight and blood pressure measured, fill out questionnaires, and have your body composition and resting metabolic rate assessed. In addition, you will be asked to attend 12 weekly, 60-minute weight loss sessions. You will be compensated up to $110.

Interested participants should contact the BMTR lab by emailing bmtrlab@ttu.edu or by calling 806-742-5194.

Principal Investigator: Dr. Martin Binks

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (HRPP). IRB#2021-470