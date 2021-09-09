Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 - October 15th. If you are hosting programming highlighting the Latinx community and culture and you would like your event(s) to be advertised on the DDEI website along with other marketing material, please send the following details to nefertiti.beck@ttu.edu as soon as possible.
Organization Name
Event Name
Event Date
Event Time
Brief event description (about 100 words, 2 sentences max)
Thank you! We look forward to celebrating the contributions of the Latinx/Hispanic community.