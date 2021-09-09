Enjoy your lunch hour with us!

Come view one of the many extraordinary films from our library.

Thursday, September 23 12:00p-1:00p College Behind Bars Part 2 (Register Here)

Thursday, October 21 12:00p-1:00p The R Word (Register Here)

Thursday, November 18 12:00p-1:00p Girl Wrestler (Register Here)

Thursday, December 8 12:00p-1:00p Service: When Women Come Marching Home (Register Here)

These events are free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary, though ZOOM registrations are greatly appreciated.

The films will be screened through ZOOM only (Screen Capturing Prohibited) but are available for checkout from the OGH library by visiting our website: https://www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health/library-request.aspx.

For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.