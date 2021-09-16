The Office of Global Health invites you to participate in a new offering!

Our goal is to provide fun, engaging and educational content that our audience can participate in live and supports our departmental vision/mission for the TTUHSC community of creating a more Globally Engaged Citizenry.

Date: Thursday,September 16th, 2021

Time: 12:00p-1:00pCT

ZOOM REGISTRATION: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/8616310235526/WN_4xhUelCLSsOMNc5OJx5cqw

Join the Office of Global Health and Dr. Lauryn Salazar as we discuss the traditions and cultural importance of Mexican Independence day.

Dr. Salazar is an Assistant Professor of Musicology at Texas Tech University. Through archival and field-based research, her work focuses on mariachi music in Mexico and the United States and its institutionalization vis-a-vis American academic programs at the primary, secondary, and collegiate levels.

Utilizing the frameworks of postcolonial and practice theories, her research explores the ramifications of mariachi's formalization in terms of pedagogy, performance practice, and meaning.

This event is free and open to the public.

The event will be held through ZOOM only but will be available for viewing on the OGH website: https://www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health/ once it has been captioned for public release.

For more information about our the Culture In... series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at https://www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health/, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.