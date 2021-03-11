Texas Tech University proudly presents m-pact, pop-jazz a capella vocal group through the 2020-2021 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series season.

Hailed "one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world" by the San Francisco Chronicle, m-pact is respected worldwide as a cutting-edge trailblazer in the realm of vocal music. Emerging from an age of auto-tune and overproduction, this Los Angeles-based sextet has cultivated a new generation of ears hungry for the fresh, raw power of nature's "first instrument" - the human voice.

Touring renowned fine arts halls and jazz festivals across four continents, m-pact has performed with pop superstars Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, Kenny G, Liza Minnelli, Babyface, Rick Springfield and Jackson Browne, as well as with jazz legends from Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Bobby McFerrin, and Take 6. Over the last 12 years, their signature sound has been used in both TV themes and animated Disney feature films and is enjoyed on syndicated radio worldwide.

“Polished performers-among THE BEST in the country!” -NBC's The Today Show

CD signing following performance.

WHAT: m-pact

WHEN: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 7:00 pm

WHERE: Allen Theatre in the TTU Student Union Building (15th & Akron Ave); free parking for patrons in the R11 “band” lot south just of the SUB starting 5:30 PM on the day of the event.

TIX: Reserve your ticket for $20 by calling Select-A-Seat at 806.770.2000 or visiting www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

TTU students get a free ticket/valid student ID at the east info desk at the Texas Tech University Allen Theater in the Student Union Building 1 month prior to the show.

For more information, contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.




