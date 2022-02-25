Texas Tech University proudly presents Rank Tanky, Grammy-winning jazz, gospel, funk, R&B group through the 2020-2021 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series season.

Ranky Tanky released their eponymous debut on Oct. 20th, 2017. By December of that year, the group had been been profiled on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross and their album soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, I-Tunes, and Amazon Jazz Charts.

“Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” “Ranky Tanky” translates loosely as “Work It,” or “Get Funky!” In this spirit this Charleston, SC based quintet performs timeless music of Gullah culture born in the southeastern Sea Island region of the United States. From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the musical roots of Charleston, SC are “rank” and fertile ground from which these contemporary artists are grateful to have grown. The soulful songs of the Gullah culture are brought to life by this band of native South Carolinians who mix the low country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B.

“Soulful honey to the ears.” -NPR

WHAT: Ranky Tanky

WHEN: Friday, February 25, 2022, 7:00 pm

WHERE: Allen Theatre in the TTU Student Union Building (15th & Akron Ave); Parking lots that are available for complimentary use are R03 (the Library lot), R11 (the Band lot), R07 (the Administration Building lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot). Please note that parking in handicap, service and reserved spaces until 11:00 pm is prohibited without a valid TTU parking or handicap permit.

TIX: Reserve your ticket for $20 by calling Select-A-Seat at 806.770.2000 or visiting www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

TTU students get a free ticket/valid student ID at the east info desk at the Texas Tech University Allen Theater in the Student Union Building 1 month prior to the show.

