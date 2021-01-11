The TTU IT Division invites you to attend Fall 2021 ShortCourses. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. ShortCourses will be offered either via Zoom or in the ATLC, depending on the course. The ATLC is located in the west basement of the TTU Library Building.

ShortCourses include Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver; Microsoft Teams and Power BI; Mediasite; Introduction to Linux; and more.

For additional information and registration, please visit www.itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact ITEducation@ttu.edu.

We look forward to a successful semester!