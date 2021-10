The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week's ShortCourses. These 2-hr courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. ShortCourses are either held via Zoom or in the ATLC (see location for each course below). The ATLC is located in the west basement of the TTU Library Building.

ShortCourses offered this week:

3D Printing (ATLC) —10/18/2021 @ 10:00AM

Accessibility for the Web (ATLC) —10/20/2021 @ 2:00PM

Illustrator (Zoom)—10/21/2021 @ 2:00PM For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu . Posted:

