Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting John and Keith Davis, Monday September 20th in the Lanier Auditorium and via Zoom.





John Davis serves on the Advisory Board of Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation (CTEI). CTEI is a non-profit, clean-energy education and advocacy organization that supports an “all-of-the-above” approach to our energy mix. CTEI was launched to promote energy innovation and clean-energy policies grounded in the conservative principle of common-sense, market-based solutions that allow fair competition and provide greater access to clean, affordable, and reliable energy.





Wm. Keith Davis received his undergraduate degree from Texas Tech University in 1979 and his doctor of jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in 1983. Upon graduating from South Texas, he worked as an Assistant District Attorney for Taylor County, and in April of 1985 began working for a law firm in San Angelo, Texas. Wm. Keith Davis has worked continuously with that firm since 1985 with his current area of practice being representation of landowners in West Texas. The majority of his practice relates to representation of landowners involving oil and gas matters, but occasionally has represented landowners in wind and solar projects.





