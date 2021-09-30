FMI Public Speaker Series Featuring Jason Brennan – September 30

Why It’s OK to Want to Be Rich

The Free Market Institute will host Jason Brennan, Ph.D., Robert J. and Elizabeth Flanagan Family Term Professor of Strategy, Economics, Ethics, and Public Policy at Georgetown University, for an FMI Public Speaker Series lecture on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The lecture will take place in the Student Union Building – Red Raider Ballroom, from 5:30 – 6:30 PM on the Texas Tech University campus.

Prof. Brennan will also be available for a book-signing at 4:45 PM prior to the public lecture. A few of his books, including Why It’s OK to Want to Be Rich, will be available for purchase beginning at 4:30 PM.

This program is free and open to members of the TTU community and the general public.



About the Program

Finger-wagging moralizers say the love of money is the root of all evil. They assume that making a lot of money requires exploiting others, and that the best way to wash off the resulting stain is to give a lot of it away. In his recently published book, Why It's OK to Want to Be Rich, Jason Brennan shows that the moralizers have it backwards. He argues that, in general, the more money you make, the more you already do for others, and that even an average wage earner is productively “giving back” to society just by doing her job.

Prof. Brennan also demonstrates how money-based societies create nicer, more trustworthy, and more cooperative citizens. In another chapter of his book that takes on the new historians of capitalism, he argues that wealthy nations became wealthy because of their healthy institutions, not from their horrific histories of slavery or colonialism. While writing that the more money one has, the more one should help others, he also notes that we weren't born into a perpetual debt to society.





For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.