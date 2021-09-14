Would you like to participate in a vascular health study?









A research study is being conducted on the effects of L-Citrulline combined with Glutathione on vascular function at rest and during low intensity exercise in postmenopausal women. We are seeking inactive postmenopausal women (ages 50-75 years).









The study will consist of taking a supplement called L-Citrulline (an amino acid) either alone or combined with Glutathione (an antioxidant) or a placebo (maltodextrin) for 4 weeks. The aim of the study is to look at the effect of Citrulline and Glutathione on the health of the muscles and blood vessels in the human body. Body composition (fat and muscle mass), blood pressure and blood flow at rest and during exercise, leg muscle strength, and blood markers of metabolism and antioxidant capacity will be measured.









This study will consist of a total of 5 visits. Each visit will be about 1 hour and 45 minutes in duration. All visits will be to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech main campus.









Those finishing the study will be compensated $280 for their time.









If interested, please send your contact information to either arun.maharaj@ttu.edu (954-907-6965) or stephen.fischer@ttu.edu (330-208-3339). A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine if you qualify.









This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa, a Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at arturo.figueroa@ttu.edu in English or Spanish.