Mark your calendar for the Majors & Minors Fair on 10.21.2021!

10.21.2021 – Your future just got a lot sweeter!  At the Majors & Minors Fair, you will be able to:  

Explore majors & minors 

- Discover career opportunities. 

- Meet with professors, advisors & students. 

- Take the next steps toward graduation. 
9/21/2021

Transition & Engagement

studentengagement@ttu.edu

Transition & Engagement

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/21/2021

Location:
Urbanovsky Park

