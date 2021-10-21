SAVE THE DATE for the Majors & Minors Fair on October 21!

10.21.2020 – Your future just got a lot sweeter! At the Majors & Minors Fair, you will be able to: - Explore majors & minors - Discover career opportunities. - Meet with professors, advisors & students. - Take the next steps toward graduation. The Majors & Minors Fair will be an in-person event from 11am – 2pm in the Student Union Building. Visit our website to access the links to the major, minor, or career opportunity you want to explore! To get more information about the Majors & Minors Fair and to find great resources to plan your path to success, visit www.majorfair.ttu.edu. Posted:

10/5/2021



Originator:

Transition & Engagement



Email:

studentengagement@ttu.edu



Department:

Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2021



Location:

Student Union Building



