This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Registration for the Fall 2021 Volunteer fair hosted by the Student Activities Board is open now! If your are an organization or department centered around service and volunteering we invite you to register for the fair in order to introduce your group and what you do to Texas Tech students. The fair will take place on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 9:00Am-1:00PM. Registration can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YD37GDG If you have additional questions, please reach out to Loni Jo Crosby at Loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu Posted:

9/14/2021



Originator:

Loni Crosby



Email:

loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

Student Organization

