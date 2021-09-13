The Student Counseling Center is partially sponsoring a group for International Students that meets each Friday 3 – 4:30 pm. Come for fun and support. Being an international student comes with its own unique challenges and stressors such as getting used to new and unusual culture, financial concerns, a different educational system, occasional loneliness, and feeling homesick. We want to address these in a safe and supportive setting and hope you will join us for some supportive discussions, and laughter too, as we explore how each of these affects us all. Note that both leaders are of international decent are/having been international students themselves.

Please contact leaders before attending: Hansong Zhang (hansozha@ttu.edu) or Marie Moerkbak (marie.moerkbak@ttu.edu).