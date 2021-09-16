Each fall, spring, and summer, we select students to serve as interns in Washington, D.C. Interns may receive up to 9 political science credit hours through this program and may be eligible for a $4,500 scholarship.





Come learn more about the program! Information sessions will be held Monday, Sept. 20th from 2-3 p.m. and Tuesday Sept. 21st from 6-7 p.m. in West Hall 101. These events will be a great opportunity for students to gain information about the program, meet former congressional interns, and ask any questions they may have before the October 4th application deadline. Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to attend the event!





These internships are an excellent opportunity to experience the legislative process firsthand, network, improve your resume, and enjoy the semester making memories with fellow Texas Tech interns. Additional information on the Government & Public Service Internship Program may be found at www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern



