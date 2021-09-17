|
The TTU Honors College welcomes special guest, Julio Ricardo Varela, on September 17th, 2021 to host a public conversation on Latinx representation in the media, as well as within the movie. Public conversation starts at 7PM and the film screening will immediately follow at 8:30PM. Please RSVP before with this link: https://lnk.bio/TTUHonorsCollege
|Posted:
9/13/2021
Originator:
Zach Rocha
Email:
zarocha@ttu.edu
Department:
Honors College
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 9/17/2021
Location:
Cinemark Movies 16
