'In The Heights' FREE Screening & Conversation
The TTU Honors College welcomes special guest, Julio Ricardo Varela, on September 17th, 2021 to host a public conversation on Latinx representation in the media, as well as within the movie. Public conversation starts at 7PM and the film screening will immediately follow at 8:30PM. Please RSVP before with this link: https://lnk.bio/TTUHonorsCollege
9/13/2021

Zach Rocha

zarocha@ttu.edu

Honors College

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 9/17/2021

Cinemark Movies 16

