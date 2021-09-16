Do you have questions about ADA accommodations such as interpreting, captioning, note taking assistance, or testing in Student Disability Services? Please Join us Monday, 9/27 to learn more about these topics and how they affect your classroom and your students. Interpreting sessions: 9:00-9:45, 2:00-2:45 Captioning sessions: 10:00-10:45, 3:00-3:45 Note taking and Testing sessions: 11:00-11:45, 4:00-4:45

Please RSVP by September 24th to crystal.fuqua@ttu.edu. Sessions will be offered in person or through Zoom. Please indicate whether you'll attend in person or online. Posted:

9/16/2021



Originator:

Abbi May



Email:

Abbi.May@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services





Categories

Academic

