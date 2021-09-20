TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SDS Seminars for Faculty and Teaching Assistants
Do you have questions about ADA accommodations such as interpreting, captioning, note taking assistance, or testing in Student Disability Services? Please Join us Monday, 9/27 to learn more about these topics and how they affect your classroom and your students. 
Interpreting sessions: 9:00-9:45, 2:00-2:45
Captioning sessions: 10:00-10:45, 3:00-3:45
Note taking and Testing sessions: 11:00-11:45, 4:00-4:45

Please RSVP by September 24th to crystal.fuqua@ttu.edu. Sessions will be offered in person or through Zoom. Please indicate whether you'll attend in person or online. 
Posted:
9/20/2021

Originator:
Abbi May

Email:
Abbi.May@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Disability Services


Categories