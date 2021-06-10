This semester, the University Career Center offers students the opportunity to learn invaluable insights into a typical professional networking reception! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d'oeuvres.

Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Attire: Business Professional Dress Encourage

To Register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Harding, or call us at (806)742-2210.