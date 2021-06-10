TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Save the Date: Mocktail Party October 6th

This semester, the University Career Center offers students the opportunity to learn invaluable insights into a typical professional networking reception! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d'oeuvres.

Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center 
Attire: Business Professional Dress Encourage 

To Register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

 If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Harding, or call us at (806)742-2210.


 
Posted:
9/16/2021

Originator:
Brittainy E Klemme

Email:
Brittainy.E.Klemme@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 10/6/2021

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories