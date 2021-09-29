Come by the SUB, across from CopyMail, on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. to learn more about the support resources available on campus. President Schovanec and members of his leadership team will be there to connect with students and hand out mental health resource guides, keychains, and food.

This launch event is part of the campus-wide mental health initiative, ‘Beyond Okay’. It was created in response to the challenging mental health trends and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health and well-being of college students. More information about the campaign is available at ttu.edu/wellbeing.