Join us for our first general meeting on Monday, Sept. 20 from 5-6 p.m. in the SUB Traditions Room! We will discuss chapter opportunities and hold elections.





We are looking for students to fill the following positions:

Vice President

Treasurer

Secretary

Historian

Social Chair





Contact our President or advisor on TechConnect for more information. https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/organization/manrrs





