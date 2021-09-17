Looking for a great job close to campus? Look no further than Raider Red Meats. We are looking to hire several student assistants that are hardworking and self-motivated individuals. We are looking to fill all open undergraduate student assistant positions for the Fall. If you are interested in the openings, please email us at redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

The positions we are hiring for are for food service workers. Looking for individuals who can work on Wednesdays during lunch hours but will still look at other availabilities.

Raider Red Meats is a small restaurant and a retail store.

For any questions, please call us at 806-742-2882 and ask for Adrian Posted:

9/17/2021



Originator:

Adrian Rodriguez



Email:

redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





