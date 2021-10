Join RISE for National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, we will be playing games, giving out resources and SWAG! - We'll be in front of the REC, see you there!

10/25/2021



Esmeralda Aguilera



Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Date: 10/26/2021



Student Recreation Center



