TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Non-Profit Job Fair Oct. 18th

Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, or even full-time employment in a non-profit organization will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and obtain valuable information about various organizations at the Non-Profit Job Fair. Local Lubbock non-profit organizations will also be in attendance!

 

Date: Monday, October 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: SUB Ballroom

 

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

 

If you have any questions, please email Dominique Massey or call us at (806)742-2210.
Posted:
10/4/2021

Originator:
Brittainy E Klemme

Email:
Brittainy.E.Klemme@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2021

Location:
SUB Ballroom

Categories