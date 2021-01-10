Hello!

Please register using the link below to join us at the next Feminist First Friday with Dr. Sotomayor.

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpd-2opzotGNawJps6qa01DiQm0Lv0W5VH

Join us for a Cafe con Leche panel discussion during Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month.

Latinx/Hispanic faculty and students from TTU will discuss Latinx heritage and cultura (culture). It is customary in Latin American and Caribbean cultures to take time out of our day and enjoy a 'cafecito' --a cup of espresso freshly made stirred with sugar and steamed milk. Our cafecito's are a respite from the bustle of the day, to catch up with friends, colleagues, family, to reflect and unwind for a little bit. A meaningful ritual, we usually enjoy a snack with our cafe con leche (coffee with milk).

We invite you to join us for our Feminist Friday noon-hour for a cafe con leche and platica (conversation). Feel free to make a cup of cafe con leche, have a treat and join us for conversation!

Recipe for Café con leche: 1/4 of fresh brewed espresso, 1/2 cup of steamed milk, 2-3 teaspoons of white sugar. Stir well until all mixed and a light brown color.