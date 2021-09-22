Abstracts for the 2021 Virtual 3MT Competition are due Friday, September 24th!

Currently enrolled master's and doctoral students in all disciplines enrolled at Texas Tech University are eligible to participate in the annual 3MT competition. Work presented must have been conducted at Texas Tech and students should be in the final stages of graduate school so they have sound conclusions and impacts from their research.





The 2021 competition is virtual and will take place on Zoom on Thursday, October 14th. Competitors will submit pre-recorded videos of their presentation that will be displayed the day of the competition.





Abstracts & Slides Due: Friday, September 24th by 5:00 p.m.

Video Submissions Due: Friday, October 1st by 5:00 p.m.







