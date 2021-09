This is a part-time position with limited hours. The Associate assists customers and must be able to run the point of sale cash register. Retail experience preferred, but not required. Other duties include stocking shelves, periodic dusting and general upkeep. The Associate will be expected to learn about the merchandise in the shop.

To apply contact Jouana Stravlo at 806-742-2443.

Posted:

9/20/2021



Originator:

Sally Post



Email:

sally.post@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities