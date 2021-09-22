The University Libraries’ User Experience unit is conducting interviews as part of a study exploring how music faculty and graduate students use audio recordings of graduate recitals. The results of this study will assist us in evaluating the recordings collection developed by the Texas Tech University Libraries.



We are seeking to interview School of Music faculty and graduate students. We will conduct the interview via Zoom and expect it to take about 20 minutes. To participate, please select a time to provide your feedback: Graduate Recital Recordings Feedback. We’re currently scheduling interview sessions through October 1. If there are accommodations that would help you participate, please let us know.



There is no compensation for participating. However, we appreciate any input you are able to provide. For more information about this project, you may contact Kimberly Vardeman at kimberly.vardeman@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (IRB2019-1227).