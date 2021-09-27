Hello everyone,

We are so excited to hold our first meeting of the Fall 2021 semester Monday, September 27, 2021. This meeting will be held in CHEM 113 and will be from 7-9 PM.

At the beginning of the meeting, we will go over a short presentation about membership, dues, volunteer opportunities, and other general information about Bernard Harris Pre-Medical Society.

We will also be hearing from a panel of TTUHSC medical students speak to us about their experiences in medical school and answer any potential questions that may arise.





We will be happy to have you attend and look forward to seeing you!







Thank you,

DHPS officers



