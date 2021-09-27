College students, particularly new ones, often have anxiety and questions about the expectations of college writing. The Basics of Academic Writing Workshop will focus on some foundational principles of academic writing and provide opportunities for students to practice applying these principles.

By filling out this form, you can sign up to attend this Zoom workshop that will take place on September 27th from 3:00 until 3:30 PM. A Zoom link will be emailed to you a few days prior to the workshop. For questions or concerns, please email writingcenter.undergrad@ttu.edu.