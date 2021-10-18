TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Interested in being a tutor? Attend an open info session for more information!

The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping. If you are interested in learning more about our position, join us TODAY from 4 PM - 5 PM in Weeks Hall room 229 for an open info session where we will provide a more detailed job description of what is below, cover the requirements for working with us, and talk about the benefits of this job.  


 Applicant Requirements: 

- Has earned 40 credit hours 

Has at least a 3.0 GPA 

Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC 

 

Benefits of working with us: 

- Located on campus 

- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate 

- Pay: $11/hr Graduate 

- Fun environment 

- Flexible Hours 

- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized) 

 

Please RSVP by emailing brighton.white@ttu.edu if you prefer to attend virtually or in person. If you will be attending virtually, you will be sent a Zoom link once we have received your RSVP. If you intend to come in person, we will be meeting in Weeks Hall room 229.
10/18/2021

Brighton White

brighton.white@ttu.edu

Student Disability Services

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2021

Weeks Hall Room 229--Online options available

