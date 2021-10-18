The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping. If you are interested in learning more about our position, join us TODAY from 4 PM - 5 PM in Weeks Hall room 229 for an open info session where we will provide a more detailed job description of what is below, cover the requirements for working with us, and talk about the benefits of this job.
Applicant Requirements:
- Has earned 40 credit hours
- Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC
Benefits of working with us:
- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate
- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized)
Please RSVP by emailing brighton.white@ttu.edu if you prefer to attend virtually or in person. If you will be attending virtually, you will be sent a Zoom link once we have received your RSVP. If you intend to come in person, we will be meeting in Weeks Hall room 229.