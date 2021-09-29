Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will present in a word by Lauren Yee, directed by Sarah Lehmann, October 5-10, 2021 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday. The play will also be presented virtually Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.





There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 4. Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on October 4.

Tickets for in a word are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets to in-person performances are available for Texas Tech students. Streams to the pre-recorded virtual performances can be purchased through ShowTix4U.com.





For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.