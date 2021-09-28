Any student who attends two of our MSW info sessions prior to applying to our program will get $25 off their graduate application fee! There will be a virtual MSW information session on Sept. 28th from 6-8pm via Zoom.
September 28th
Topic: TTU MSW Information Session
Time: Sep 28, 2021 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://texastech.zoom.us/j/96450731689?pwd=YUsraXBQZDRKRWdTSTE2Wk1mazRGZz09
Meeting ID: 964 5073 1689
Passcode: 847140
If you have any questions please contact the MSW Program Director Dr. Andrew Rose at andrew.rose@ttu.edu. We hope to see you soon!