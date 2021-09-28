TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Texas Tech University's Master of Social Work Information Session

Any student who attends two of our MSW info sessions prior to applying to our program will get $25 off their graduate application fee! There will be a virtual MSW information session on Sept. 28th from 6-8pm via Zoom.

September 28th

Topic: TTU MSW Information Session

Time: Sep 28, 2021 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/96450731689?pwd=YUsraXBQZDRKRWdTSTE2Wk1mazRGZz09

Meeting ID: 964 5073 1689

Passcode: 847140

If you have any questions please contact the MSW Program Director Dr. Andrew Rose at andrew.rose@ttu.edu. We hope to see you soon!
9/21/2021

Andrew Rose

andrew.rose@ttu.edu

SASW

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/28/2021

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/96450731689?pwd=YUsraXBQZDRKRWdTSTE2Wk1mazRGZz09

