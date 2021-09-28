Any student who attends two of our MSW info sessions prior to applying to our program will get $25 off their graduate application fee! There will be a virtual MSW information session on Sept. 28th from 6-8pm via Zoom. September 28th Topic: TTU MSW Information Session Time: Sep 28, 2021 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://texastech.zoom.us/j/96450731689?pwd=YUsraXBQZDRKRWdTSTE2Wk1mazRGZz09 Meeting ID: 964 5073 1689 Passcode: 847140 If you have any questions please contact the MSW Program Director Dr. Andrew Rose at andrew.rose@ttu.edu. We hope to see you soon! Posted:

9/21/2021



Originator:

Andrew Rose



Email:

andrew.rose@ttu.edu



Department:

SASW



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 9/28/2021



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/96450731689?pwd=YUsraXBQZDRKRWdTSTE2Wk1mazRGZz09



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

