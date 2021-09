This session will empower you with information and resources to effectively and appropriately set, assess, and manage student behaviors and academic misconduct in ways that maintain a positive learning environment.

For registration and a Zoom link, please visit the TLPDC event page: https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/

Posted:

9/27/2021



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/12/2021



Location:

via Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center