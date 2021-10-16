CULTURE FEST
Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
International Cultural Center
601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409
This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech community and the surrounding communities.
Hey Red Raider! Want to experience an event where you can hear, taste, see and feel the cultural diversity of TTU? Join the Office of International Affairs for CULTURE FEST!
Culture Fest celebrates cultural diversity within Texas Tech University through the participation of international student-led organizations.
For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/2021-culture-fest.php